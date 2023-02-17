BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,594,100 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the January 15th total of 7,057,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 449,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $3,100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

BHP Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHPLF traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $33.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,291. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $40.01.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

