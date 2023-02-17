Billington (LON:BILN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $237.27

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 237.27 ($2.88) and traded as high as GBX 328 ($3.98). Billington shares last traded at GBX 325 ($3.95), with a volume of 1,900 shares trading hands.

Billington Stock Up 4.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 296.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 237.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of £45.01 million, a PE ratio of 8,599.75 and a beta of 0.58.

Billington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelwork. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; complex steel structures primarily for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Billington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.