Bitcoin Diamond Price Reaches $0.17 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000683 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $31.42 million and $174,931.77 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00212389 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00099378 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00051334 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00055855 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000362 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.