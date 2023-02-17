Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading Up 48.5% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 17th. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 48.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00002304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $27.76 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00185619 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00069582 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00057327 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001224 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

