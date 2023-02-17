Bitfarms (OTCMKTS:BFARF) Trading Down 5.4%

Bitfarms Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BFARF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 8,015,468 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 426% from the average daily volume of 1,524,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

