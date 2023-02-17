BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Tops $0.0734

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 17th. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $388.06 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0734 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009501 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00044936 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029216 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001811 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00018891 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00217172 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,567.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BDCC is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.05525041 USD and is down -10.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,435.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

