BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Trading Up 3.7% This Week

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. BitTorrent has a market cap of $711.58 million and $220,538.66 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent was first traded on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com/btt. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular.In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products.BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application.December, 2021:With the Launch of BTTC Mainnet and BTT Redenomination Plan, the old BTT tokens will be redenominated and swapped with the new BTT tokens at a ratio of 1:1000. The total supply of BTT tokens will be increased from 990,000,000,000 to 990,000,000,000,000. The new tokens after redenomination are referred to as BTT, while the old ones are renamed as BTTOLD (BTTOLD stands for the old BTT tokens thereafter).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

