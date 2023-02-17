Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Short Interest Update

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the January 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Black Hills Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Black Hills stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $64.72. The company had a trading volume of 711,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.56. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $59.08 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.89 and a 200-day moving average of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.67 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 62.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank lowered Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho lowered Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

Institutional Trading of Black Hills

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,969,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,015,000 after acquiring an additional 151,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Black Hills by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,678,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,315,000 after buying an additional 178,522 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Black Hills by 3.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,600,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,177,000 after buying an additional 98,568 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Black Hills by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,293,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,962,000 after buying an additional 273,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Black Hills by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,268,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,192,000 after buying an additional 111,853 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas segment conducts natural utility operations through its Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries.

