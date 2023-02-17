Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Short Interest Down 10.2% in January

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the January 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 864,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Black Knight from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Black Knight in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Knight

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,318,000 after purchasing an additional 20,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 386,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,417,000 after purchasing an additional 52,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Price Performance

Black Knight Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:BKI traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.94. The company had a trading volume of 768,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,300. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.50. Black Knight has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

