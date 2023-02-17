BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR) Trading 2.2% Higher

BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR – Get Rating) was up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.54 and last traded at $28.53. Approximately 1,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.91.

BlackRock Future Innovators ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Future Innovators ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Future Innovators ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Future Innovators ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in BlackRock Future Innovators ETF by 1,515.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Future Innovators ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Future Innovators ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter.

