BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Shares Down 0.5%

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$13.48 and last traded at C$13.51. Approximately 302,655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 213,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.58.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th.

