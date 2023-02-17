BMO Junior Gold Index ETF (TSE:ZJG) Stock Price Down 1.2%

BMO Junior Gold Index ETF (TSE:ZJG – Get Rating) shares fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$61.90 and last traded at C$62.85. 310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$63.62.

BMO Junior Gold Index ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$66.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$59.50.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Junior Gold Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Junior Gold Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.