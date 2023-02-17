BNB Trading Up 2.4% This Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. In the last week, BNB has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $315.30 or 0.01273051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $49.78 billion and approximately $787.74 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,897,809 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
BNB Coin Trading
