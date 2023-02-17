BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNCC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.35. 951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.17. The company has a market cap of $105.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.97. BNCCORP has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87.

BNCCORP, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the operation of community banking and wealth management businesses. It also conducts mortgage banking through a consumer-direct channel. The company was founded by Gregory K. Cleveland and Tracy J. Scott in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, ND.

