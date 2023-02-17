Bone ShibaSwap Price Hits $1.52 (BONE)

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Bone ShibaSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00006145 BTC on exchanges. Bone ShibaSwap has a total market cap of $261.60 million and $11.15 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bone ShibaSwap has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.56 or 0.00424441 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000098 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,926.13 or 0.28115723 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bone ShibaSwap Profile

Bone ShibaSwap was first traded on July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 230,003,023 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,365,374 tokens. Bone ShibaSwap’s official message board is shytoshikusama.medium.com. Bone ShibaSwap’s official website is www.shibatoken.com. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bone ShibaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 230,003,022.82484713 with 229,928,508.78754395 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 1.47125082 USD and is down -5.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $16,055,219.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

