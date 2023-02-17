Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $2,910.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,496.38.

BKNG opened at $2,493.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,676.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,228.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,009.81.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,825,652,000 after buying an additional 119,153 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Booking by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in Booking by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in Booking by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 315,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

