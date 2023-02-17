Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $509,000 Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,175 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in BHP Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,716,000 after buying an additional 283,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 71.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,450 ($29.74) to GBX 2,500 ($30.35) in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lowered BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.71) to GBX 2,300 ($27.92) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,097.75.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $67.13 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.75 and a 200-day moving average of $58.05.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

