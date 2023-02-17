Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 442,900 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the January 15th total of 515,600 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on BWB shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Up 0.8 %

BWB stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,074. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $412.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.55.

Insider Activity

Bridgewater Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BWB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 30.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $71,238.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,199,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,513,946.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $209,133 over the last three months. 21.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 214,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 39,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 11,281 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

Further Reading

