Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BHF. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Brighthouse Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.86.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $59.37 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $60.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.83 and its 200-day moving average is $51.43.

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.46. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 206.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1,414.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 58.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

