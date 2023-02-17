Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BHF. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Brighthouse Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.86.
Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $59.37 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $60.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.83 and its 200-day moving average is $51.43.
Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 206.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1,414.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 58.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.
