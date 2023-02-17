British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,900 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,900 ($47.34) price target on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,500 ($42.49) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.49) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($48.56) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($54.62) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($48.56) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,898 ($47.32).

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 3,128 ($37.97) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,194.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,306.23. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,893 ($35.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,645 ($44.25). The firm has a market cap of £69.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,331.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at British American Tobacco

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 57.72 ($0.70) per share. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $54.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.15%.

In other news, insider Karen Guerra purchased 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,055 ($37.08) per share, for a total transaction of £100,815 ($122,378.00). Insiders have bought 3,314 shares of company stock worth $10,127,571 over the last 90 days.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

