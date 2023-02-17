British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,600

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,000 ($48.56) to GBX 3,600 ($43.70) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BATS. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($54.62) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($57.05) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.49) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,500 ($42.49) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($48.56) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,898 ($47.32).

BATS stock opened at GBX 3,143.50 ($38.16) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £70.28 billion and a PE ratio of 1,331.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,194.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,306.23. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,893 ($35.12) and a one year high of GBX 3,645 ($44.25).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 57.72 ($0.70) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $54.45. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is presently 115.15%.

In other news, insider Karen Guerra bought 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,055 ($37.08) per share, for a total transaction of £100,815 ($122,378.00). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,314 shares of company stock worth $10,127,571.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

