BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Airbnb by 27.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,117,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,117,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 19,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total value of $1,860,688.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,164.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 316,636 shares of company stock worth $30,318,596. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb Stock Up 1.8 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Airbnb from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $139.42 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $188.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.68. The stock has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

