BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.56 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,421 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.27.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $75.11 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,044,927. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.