BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,018 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $371,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $51,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.95.

Shares of NXPI opened at $191.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $198.28. The stock has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 32.01%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

