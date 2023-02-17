Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRXGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.95-$2.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRX. Barclays increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.89. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $308.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.70 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.08%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 89.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,552.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $407,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $371,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 406,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after buying an additional 21,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,369,000 after buying an additional 369,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

