Brokerages Set AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Price Target at $34.20

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANAB. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 4.9% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 4,691.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 47,755 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the second quarter worth about $515,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 196.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,526,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 81,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.46. The company has a market capitalization of $737.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of -0.15.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

