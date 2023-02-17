Brokerages Set Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Target Price at $39.50

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.6 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 25.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,615,000 after buying an additional 1,921,806 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 115.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 776,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,496,000 after buying an additional 416,091 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after buying an additional 104,498 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KDP opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.97.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

See Also

