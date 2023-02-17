Brokerages Set Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) PT at $19.13

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.13.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RDEIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Red Eléctrica Corporación from €21.00 ($22.58) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €18.64 ($20.04) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Get Red Eléctrica Corporación alerts:

Red Eléctrica Corporación Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDEIY opened at $8.58 on Friday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Cuts Dividend

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.1035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.19%.

(Get Rating)

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.