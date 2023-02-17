Brokerages Set SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target at $60.20

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on SEIC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $61.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $456.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.18 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $2,277,983.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,905,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,526,808.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $577,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $2,277,983.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,905,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,526,808.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,502 shares of company stock valued at $6,456,565 over the last three months. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 19.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 15,773 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.