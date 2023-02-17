Brokers Issue Forecasts for Algoma Steel Group Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Algoma Steel Group in a report released on Wednesday, February 15th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Algoma Steel Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Steel Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ASTL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

Shares of Algoma Steel Group stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 182,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,825. Algoma Steel Group has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.85 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Algoma Steel Group by 1,414.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 48,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the first quarter worth $561,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the first quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

About Algoma Steel Group

(Get Rating)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.