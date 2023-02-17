Brokers Offer Predictions for ONEOK, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ONEOK in a research report issued on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now expects that the utilities provider will earn $3.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.69. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ONEOK’s current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $69.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.89. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $75.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 325,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after buying an additional 163,332 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

