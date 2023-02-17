Brokers Offer Predictions for Toromont Industries Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Toromont Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toromont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$112.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toromont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$123.71.

Toromont Industries stock opened at C$111.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$103.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of C$9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.76. Toromont Industries has a one year low of C$93.25 and a one year high of C$124.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 5,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.00, for a total value of C$510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,529 shares in the company, valued at C$19,229,958. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

