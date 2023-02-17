Bubblefong (BBF) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $32.87 Million

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. In the last seven days, Bubblefong has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bubblefong has a market cap of $32.87 million and approximately $182,473.98 worth of Bubblefong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bubblefong token can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001694 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.55 or 0.00430684 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000101 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,793.92 or 0.28534116 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bubblefong’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Bubblefong’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,499,274 tokens. Bubblefong’s official website is bubblefong.io. The official message board for Bubblefong is medium.com/@bubblefong-friends. Bubblefong’s official Twitter account is @bubblefonggame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends is inspired by the classic arcade-puzzle games. They aim to provide a new-generation gaming experience to players by combining both modern and classic gaming genres so all types of players can enjoy Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends together.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bubblefong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bubblefong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bubblefong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

