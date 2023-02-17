Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Short Interest Update

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,040,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the January 15th total of 10,400,000 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Bumble Stock Performance

Shares of BMBL opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 143.20 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.62. Bumble has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $39.33.

Get Bumble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Bumble to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble

About Bumble

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Bumble during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,793,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 99,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,601,000.

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.