Cadence Bank Buys New Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Cadence Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Entergy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 664,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,922,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Entergy by 9.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Entergy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $108.27 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.90 and a 200 day moving average of $111.36.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.80.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

