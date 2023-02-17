Cadence Bank Buys Shares of 15,813 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Cadence Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFUS. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.73. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $50.16.

