Cadence Bank Increases Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cadence Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 75,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI opened at $54.80 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $62.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average of $54.88.

