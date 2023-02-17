Cadence Bank Invests $349,000 in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Cadence Bank bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 66.7% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

Shares of BSM stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.69.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.95%. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.06%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $432,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,372,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,070,450.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSM. StockNews.com upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Further Reading

