Cadence Bank Makes New $575,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cadence Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $192.60 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $212.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.21.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

