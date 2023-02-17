Cadence Bank Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cadence Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 486 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total value of $742,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at $55,158,829.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $33,175,698. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $713.00 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $788.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $729.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $686.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 57.50%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $738.80.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

