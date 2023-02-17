Cadence Bank Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cadence Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IWN opened at $152.46 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $128.24 and a 1-year high of $166.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.39.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

