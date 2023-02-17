Cadence Bank Makes New Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cadence Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 69.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 667.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 250.0% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

Unilever stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.93. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $52.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

