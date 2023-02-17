Cadence Bank Purchases New Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Cadence Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Aptiv by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 49.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 56,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Wolfe Research downgraded Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aptiv Stock Down 1.9 %

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,317,655.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock opened at $120.73 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $145.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

