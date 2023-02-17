Cadence Bank Purchases New Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Cadence Bank purchased a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JD. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in JD.com by 95.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter worth $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 17.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $76.58. The company has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 601.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.59 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 0.13%. Research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.91.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

