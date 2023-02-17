Cadence Bank Takes $258,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cadence Bank bought a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Motco bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 358.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED opened at $91.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.02. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

