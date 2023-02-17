Cadence Bank Takes $428,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cadence Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 16,849 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,336,000 after purchasing an additional 52,082 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 24,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12,967.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 30,863 shares during the period.

IWN stock opened at $152.46 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.24 and a fifty-two week high of $166.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.50 and a 200-day moving average of $144.39.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

