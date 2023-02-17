Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $206.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $206.31.

CDNS opened at $194.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $202.96.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total value of $42,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,926,677.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $788,126.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,535.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total value of $42,612.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,926,677.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,293 shares of company stock valued at $28,707,797 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

