Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Trading Up 1.4%

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Rating) was up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 145 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 142 ($1.72). Approximately 67,089 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 134,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.70).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Cake Box alerts:

Cake Box Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £56.80 million and a PE ratio of 1,187.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 130.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.27.

Cake Box Company Profile

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. It offers cakes by celebration, cakes by design, and seasonal cakes, as well as wedding cakes. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 185 franchise stores. It also engages in the property rental activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cake Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cake Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.