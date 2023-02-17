Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Short Interest Down 13.9% in January

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 284,700 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the January 15th total of 330,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 199,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC increased its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 775,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 55,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000.

NASDAQ:CSQ traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $14.35. 485,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,337. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.

