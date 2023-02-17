Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Short Interest Up 5.9% in January

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 497,500 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 470,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 122,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after acquiring an additional 160,709 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,281,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,664,000 after acquiring an additional 86,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,722,000 after acquiring an additional 11,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 631,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Calavo Growers from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

CVGW stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,086. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.75.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.34). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $243.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

